Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,089,000 after acquiring an additional 197,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.76. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

