Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 691,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 320,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

