Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 501 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

