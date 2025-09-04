Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,209 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF $QAI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.