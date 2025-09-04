Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

