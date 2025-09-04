NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $2.71. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 5,506,819 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

