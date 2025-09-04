Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,542.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $283,031.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,837.50. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.