Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Graham Corporation $GHM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Graham by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 12,800.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Graham by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Graham Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $519.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

