Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 304,504 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 304,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.50. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CMPX shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

