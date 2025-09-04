Nuveen LLC Invests $575,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. $BMEA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 90.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 78,579 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 140.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Shares of BMEA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
