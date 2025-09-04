Nuveen LLC Invests $635,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%.The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

