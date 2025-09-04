Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,357,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 545,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,072,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

