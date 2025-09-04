Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.37. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 46.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 829.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Omeros by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

