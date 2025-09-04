ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) vs. Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) Head to Head Comparison

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONEOK and Central Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $21.70 billion 2.14 $3.04 billion $5.13 14.40 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

This is a summary of current ratings for ONEOK and Central Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 6 9 1 2.69 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

ONEOK currently has a consensus target price of $100.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

ONEOK has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of -6.43, suggesting that its stock price is 743% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 11.06% 14.90% 5.07% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ONEOK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONEOK beats Central Energy Partners on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

