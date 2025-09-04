Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 6,306,127 Shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 6,306,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $5,486,330.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,942.22. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 26.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

