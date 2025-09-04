Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 6,306,127 Shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 6,306,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $5,486,330.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,255,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,942.22. This trade represents a -600.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shattuck Labs Trading Up 26.7%
Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
