Paul Manning Sells 188,232 Shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manning sold 188,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $5,198,967.84. Following the sale, the director owned 759,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,966,231.52. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LQDA opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $29.94.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

