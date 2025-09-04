Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.33 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 522 ($7.02). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.99), with a volume of 837,883 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.64 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 510.61.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 EPS for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 per share, for a total transaction of £6,331.29. Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 per share, with a total value of £694.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,047 shares of company stock worth $7,701,933. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

