Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.60 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 220.40 ($2.96). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.01), with a volume of 895,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.33.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.60.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

