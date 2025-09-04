Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.60 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 220.40 ($2.96). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.01), with a volume of 895,396 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PETS
Pets at Home Group Trading Up 1.4%
Pets at Home Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Pets at Home Group
We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.
Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.