Philip Mazzara Sells 10,000 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 161,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,488,825.10. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Philip Mazzara sold 7,237 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,328,061.87.
Astera Labs Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of ALAB opened at $176.61 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $199.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
