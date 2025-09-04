Philip Mazzara Sells 10,000 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 161,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,488,825.10. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Philip Mazzara sold 7,237 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,328,061.87.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ALAB opened at $176.61 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $199.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company's revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

