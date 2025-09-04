Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. $PHT Stake Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,332,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 110,985 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,006,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

