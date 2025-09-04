Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.78. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 85.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 EPS for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Ian Krieger bought 162,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 per share, for a total transaction of £149,776. Also, insider Mark Davies bought 77,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £74,707.20. Insiders have purchased 521,605 shares of company stock worth $49,374,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Further Reading

