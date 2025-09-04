Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Priority Technology worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,382,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 65.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PRTH opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.64. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.63 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

