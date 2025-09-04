PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adecreaseof76.9% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 651.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.15%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

