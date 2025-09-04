RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. $RICK Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 22.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.78). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

