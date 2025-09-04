Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,568,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 1,508,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 1,216,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $708.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 26,701 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $98,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 552,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,009.60. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $57,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 377,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,032.64. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock valued at $542,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

