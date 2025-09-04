Reviewing Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Risk & Volatility

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and Cielo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25

Profitability

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72% Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cielo beats Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

