Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BELFB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,640. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6,826.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

