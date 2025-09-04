Roger Jeffs Sells 13,464 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $1,665,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,836.80. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 28th, Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $2,004,615.52.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $139.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.