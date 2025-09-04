Rowan Chapman Sells 2,750 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Natera Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
