Royce Otc Micro $RMT Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Royce Otc Micro were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

RMT opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Royce Otc Micro has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Royce Otc Micro Announces Dividend

About Royce Otc Micro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

