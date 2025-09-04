Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Sector 10 Stock Performance
Sector 10 Company Profile
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Featured Articles
