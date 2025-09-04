Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,211 shares of company stock worth $7,944,616. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

