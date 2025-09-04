Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Grows By 1,536.6%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 237,300 shares, agrowthof1,536.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BT Brands Trading Up 63.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD opened at $3.03 on Thursday. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.