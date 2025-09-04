Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Drops By 64.3%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adropof64.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

