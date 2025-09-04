Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Grows By 315.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,800 shares, agrowthof315.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.