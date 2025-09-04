Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Grows By 315.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,800 shares, agrowthof315.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $23.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
