Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.31 and traded as high as $275.59. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $269.00, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $9,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 23,317.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at about $34,898,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

