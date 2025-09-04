Small Cap Stocks To Consider – September 2nd

HWH International, Mineralys Therapeutics, CorMedix, Universal Security Instruments, and LIZHI are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are less established, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger-cap stocks. Investors in small caps often seek outsized returns but must be prepared for greater risk and price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

HWH International (HWH)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

CorMedix (CRMD)

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRMD

Universal Security Instruments (UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UUU

LIZHI (SOGP)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOGP

Further Reading