Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88.33.

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.25. The firm has a market cap of £135.14 million, a P/E ratio of 512.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 45.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

