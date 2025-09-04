Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
