Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.75 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.02). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.02), with a volume of 27,307 shares changing hands.

Solid State Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company has a market cap of £85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,688.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solid State had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid State

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Further Reading

