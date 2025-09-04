Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Stock Holdings Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $187.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,801. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

