The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $9,156,250.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,443 shares in the company, valued at $52,938,164.12. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 1,350 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,480. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.36. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.