The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,643. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

