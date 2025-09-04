The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2,890.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HCKT opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

