Thierry Merlot Sells 8,897 Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 379.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 65.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.