Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tidewater by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.1%

Tidewater stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.Tidewater’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

