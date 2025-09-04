Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,573.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,747,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.46. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

