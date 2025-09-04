TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $416.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.