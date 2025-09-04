Towne Bank $TOWN Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Towne Bank worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the 4th quarter worth $22,894,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the 1st quarter worth $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Towne Bank by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 429,487 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the 4th quarter worth $9,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Towne Bank by 1,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 225,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Towne Bank has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOWN. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

