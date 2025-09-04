TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy Rating

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

TRU opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $443,405 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in TransUnion by 132.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in TransUnion by 333.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

